New Defense Secretary Admits He Is Not Qualified For The Job
Robert Gates on Capitol Hill on Thursday, told lawmakers, “I would confess I'm no expert on Iraq.”
Later, asked about reaching the right balance between American and Iraqi forces, he told the panel he was “no expert on military matters.”
Committee members pressed Gates, who replaced Donald H. Rumsfeld at the Pentagon, on an exit strategy for the U.S.
“At the outset of the strategy, it's a mistake to talk about an exit strategy,” he said.
