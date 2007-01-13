Robert Gates

on Capitol Hill on Thursday

“I would confess I'm no expert on Iraq.”



Later, asked about reaching the right balance between American and Iraqi forces, he told the panel he was "no expert on military matters."





“At the outset of the strategy, it's a mistake to talk about an exit strategy,” he said.

Committee members pressed Gates, who replaced Donald H. Rumsfeld at the Pentagon, on an exit strategy for the U.S.