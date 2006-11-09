1. Most wars are asymmetrical / irregular.



2. In these wars, the guerrillas / irregulars / insurgents do NOT aim for military victory.



3. You can NOT defeat these groups by killing lots of their members.



In fact, they want you to do that.



4. Hi-tech weaponry is mostly useless in these wars.



5. "Hearts and Minds," meaning propaganda and morale, are more important than military superiority.

6. Most people are not rational, they are TRIBAL: "my gang yay, your gang boo!" It really is that simple. The rest is cosmetics.