history and experience prove that foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of republican government.

the instrument of the very influence to be avoided

Excessive partiality for one foreign nation and excessive dislike of another cause those whom they actuate to see danger only on one side,

Real patriots who may resist the intrigues of the favorite are liable to become suspected and odious, while its tools and dupes usurp the applause and confidence of the people to surrender their interests.