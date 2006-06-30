QUESTION: Is this [Supreme Court decision] a setback in terms of the broader goal of this administration to expand executive authority?

SNOW: I don’t think it’s ever been the goal of the administration to expand executive authority. In a time of war, the president has tried to act in a way that meets the needs and obligations of a commander in chief against a dispersed and highly unique kind of enemy.

But we don’t have expand executive power sessions. So nobody thinks in terms of, How do we expand executive power?